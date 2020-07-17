India Corona cases cross 1 million: Number of corona infected in India crosses one million, about 35 thousand new cases a day

India Corona Live Updates: Corona has been completely out of control in the country. Now the number of corona infected in the country has crossed 10 lakh. In the last three days, about one lakh people in the country have become victims of Corona virus infection. In the last 24 hours, 34 thousand 956 new cases of corona were reported in India. This is the highest number of corona infected people in a day. In the last 24 hours, 687 people have lost their lives from Corona. Also Read – Infighting on Corona Vaccine: US, UK and Canada Accuse Russia of Breaking Research

At present, the most active case in the country is in Thane district of Maharashtra, followed by Hyderabad. There are about 28 thousand active cases of corona here. A total of 10 lakh 3 thousand, 832 people have been infected with Corona in the country, while there are 3 lakh 42 thousand 473 active cases in India. Also Read – Lockdown in Goa Update: Lockdown implemented from today, ban will continue till August 10, read guidelines

# COVID19 cases cross the 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths. Total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured / discharged / migrated and 25,602 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/zSRgtW5iAy Also Read – Lockdown in 3 States: Central Government gave instructions regarding lockdown for these three states including Bihar, know new changes – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The biggest relief from the era of Corona crisis is that the faster the infection of Korana is spreading, the faster the people are beating the Corona. So far, 6,35,757 people in the country have completely recovered while 25 thousand 602 people have lost their lives.