India Corona Update: More than 41 thousand cases of corona in 24 hours, 485 people died, now more than four and a half lakh active cases

November 28, 2020
2 Min Read

India Corona Update: The past few weeks have seen an increase in corona cases in India. The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Central Government to strictly follow the Corona Guidelines regarding the infection of Corona. There is a danger of a third wave of corona in many states during the winter season. In such a situation, many state governments are once again resorting to curfew and lockdown at night time. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has released the latest report of Corona figures. According to the report, a total of 41,322 new corona cases were reported in the country on Friday. Also Read – WHO’s big statement- Wuhan city of China is not a source of Coronavirus

In the last 24 hours, 485 people have died due to corona, after which the number of people who died due to coronavirus in the country has crossed 1 lakh 36 thousand. So far, a total of 93 lakh 51 thousand 110 people have been infected with the Kovid virus in the country. Also Read – MP government will give Rs 50 lakh to the family of Corona warrior doctor Shubham Upadhyay: CM

On Friday, a total of 41,452 people were cured from Corona, after which now the number of people recovering from this dangerous virus in the country has increased to 87 lakh, 59 thousand 969. Currently, the most active cases of Corona are in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Kovid cases in the last 24 hours.

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

