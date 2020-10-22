India Corona Updates: More than 55 thousand cases of corona in the country in 24 hours, active cases below seven and a half million

India Corona Updates: The corona graph is coming down slowly in the country, which is a relief. Again on Wednesday, more than 50 thousand cases of corona virus were reported in the country. A day before this, for the first time after about four months on Tuesday, 45 thousand corona cases had come in the country in 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry report, 55 thousand 838 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours while a total of 702 people lost their lives due to Kovid. Also Read – Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Volunteer Died During Test, Will Vaccine Trials Stop? Know the whole matter

In the last few days, the corona graph has dropped significantly. Now the number of active cases in the country has reached below seven and a half lakhs. According to the latest report, at present, the total number of active cases in the country after new cases is 7,15,812 whereas so far, a total of 77,06,946 lakh people have been infected with Corona.

With 55,838 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 77,06,946. With 702 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,16,616. Total active cases are 7,15,812 after a decrease of 24,278 in last 24 hrs Total cured cases are 68,74,518 with 79,415 new discharges in last 24 hrs

The rate of recovery from corona has also increased. So far, 68,74,518 people have been cured from Corona, while one lakh 16 thousand 616 people have lost their lives. In the last twenty-four hours, 79,415 people have beaten Corona.