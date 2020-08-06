India Coronavirus update today: 56,282 new cases of infection in the country, total number of infected is close to 2 million

India Coronavirus Update Today: After 56,282 new cases of Corona virus infection in India, the total number of infected on Thursday increased to 19,64,536. At the same time, the number of people getting free from this infection increased to 13,28,336. Also Read – World Breastfeeding Week: Breastfeeding mothers can be fed to the corona virus, this is the way

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, a total of 904 people died due to infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 40,699. 5,95,501 patients are being treated in the country, which is 30.31 percent of the total cases. According to statistics, the death rate has come down to 2.07 percent.

India reports single-day spike of 56,282 new # COVID19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID tally of the country rises to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337 cured / discharged / migrated & 40,699 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/dzBQVyDEHi – ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

This is the eighth consecutive day when more than 50,000 cases of infection have been reported. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,21,49,351 samples were tested till August 5, of which 6,64,949 samples were tested on August 5.