India Coronavirus Updates: More than 9 million people died of corona in the country, 584 people died in 24 hours

India Coronavirus Updates: With 45,882 new cases coming up within a day of Kovid-19 in the country, the total number of infections on Friday exceeded 9 million. At the same time, the number of people recovering from this disease has also increased to 84.28 lakh. The national rate of healthy people is 93.6 percent. The Union Health Ministry gave this information.

According to the latest data released at 8 am, there have been a total of 90,04,365 cases of corona virus infection in the country. Due to infection within 24 hours and 584 people died due to which the death toll increased to 1,32,162.

With 45,882 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 90,04,366. With 584 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,32,162. Total active cases at 4,43,794 after an increase of 491 in the last 24 hrs. Total discharged cases at 84,28,410 with 44,807 new discharges in last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/JKuKK5cMPo – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

The death rate of corona virus infection has come down to 1.46 percent. According to the data, 4,43,794 people infected with Corona virus are being treated in the country, which is 4.92 percent of the total cases of infection.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, till November 20, 12,95,91,786 samples were tested for Kovid-19, out of which 10,83,397 samples were tested on Thursday. On Thursday, once again, the highest number of corona cases were reported in the national capital Delhi. More than seven and a half thousand new Kovid cases were found in Delhi on Thursday.