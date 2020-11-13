Entertainment

India Covid-19 latest update: Nearly 49 thousand new cases of new infections a day, now less than 5 lakh active cases across the country

November 13, 2020
2 Min Read

India Covid-19 latest update: The cases of corona are slowly decreasing but still the risk of infection remains constant. Corona cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi. Corona’s latest data has been released by the Ministry of Health. According to the latest report, 44 thousand 878 new cases have been reported in India once again. Also Read – Covid-19 in Delhi Update: Delhi’s corona is worst in the country, then more than 7 thousand cases came up

In the last 24 hours, 547 people have died in the country. After about 49 new cases, the number of corona infected in the country has reached 87 lakh 28 thousand 795. So far, 1 lakh 28 thousand 688 has been reached from Kovid-19. Also Read – School not Reopening: School in this state will not open till November 30, students of 9th, 10th will have to do this work to seek guidance from teacher

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.