India Covid-19 latest update: Nearly 49 thousand new cases of new infections a day, now less than 5 lakh active cases across the country

India Covid-19 latest update: The cases of corona are slowly decreasing but still the risk of infection remains constant. Corona cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi. Corona's latest data has been released by the Ministry of Health. According to the latest report, 44 thousand 878 new cases have been reported in India once again.

In the last 24 hours, 547 people have died in the country. After about 49 new cases, the number of corona infected in the country has reached 87 lakh 28 thousand 795. So far, 1 lakh 28 thousand 688 has been reached from Kovid-19.