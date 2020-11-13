India Covid-19 latest update: Nearly 49 thousand new cases of new infections a day, now less than 5 lakh active cases across the country

India Covid-19 latest update: The cases of corona are slowly decreasing but still the risk of infection remains constant. Corona cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi. Corona’s latest data has been released by the Ministry of Health. According to the latest report, 44 thousand 878 new cases have been reported in India once again. Also Read – Covid-19 in Delhi Update: Delhi’s corona is worst in the country, then more than 7 thousand cases came up
In the last 24 hours, 547 people have died in the country. After about 49 new cases, the number of corona infected in the country has reached 87 lakh 28 thousand 795. So far, 1 lakh 28 thousand 688 has been reached from Kovid-19.
With 44,878 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 87,28,795. With 547 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,28,688
Total active cases are 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hrs.
Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/69Ci9Ya8qd
