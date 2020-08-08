India Covid-19 update today: 61 thousand 537 people became Corona positive in 24 hours, more than one lakh new cases in two days

new Delhi: The conditions of Corona in India are getting worse day by day. More than 60 thousand people have been found infected with the corona virus for the second consecutive day in the country. In the last 24 hours, a total of 61,537 people were hit by Corona, while 933 people lost their lives on Friday. From how much horrifying corona is taking shape in the country, it can be estimated that within two days more than one lakh new cases have been reported. This pace of Corona has raised the concerns of both the countrymen and the government. Also Read – Corona in Rajasthan: 1161 new cases of corona virus infection in Rajasthan, 10 more deaths

Now the total corona patients in the country have reached close to 21 lakhs. So far, a total of 20,88,612 people have been infected with Kovid-19 while the number of active cases in it is 6,19,088. Since the first case of Corona, a total of 14,27,006 people have beaten the corona and they are now at their home while a total of 42 thousand 518 people have died so far. Earlier on Friday, 62 thousand 538 new cases were reported.

Single-day spike of 61,537 cases and 933 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The # COVID19 tally rises to 20,88,612 including 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured / discharged / migrated & 42,518 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/1GbTIJPYEG – ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

For the last ten days, more than 50 thousand cases are coming in India, which is a very dangerous and scary figure. In the month of August, the highest number of coronavirus cases have been reported in India. India is third in the world in death due to Corona virus.