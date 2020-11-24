Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: 38 thousand new cases and 480 deaths in last 24 hours in the country, the figure of infected crosses 91 thousand

November 24, 2020
3 Min Read

Covid-19 Updates: So far more than 91 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 in India and more than 1 lakh 34 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday morning, 37,975 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 480 people died. Also Read – PM Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers of 8 states most affected by Corona today, talk on these issues possible

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has increased to 91,77,841, while 1,34,218 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached much below 4 lakhs. There are 4,38,667 active cases of corona in the country, while 86,04,955 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 42,314 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

PM Modi will meet today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the Chief Ministers and other representatives of states and Union Territories today through digital medium to review the current status of Kovid-19 and the strategy of vaccine delivery. In the second meeting to be held today, it is possible to discuss the strategy of distribution of vaccines from all the states and union territories. Prime Minister Modi has held meetings with states several times till now to review the situation in Corona.

More than 13 lakh 95 thousand deaths worldwide
On the other hand, more than 13 lakh 95 thousand have been killed due to corona virus worldwide, while the number of infected people has increased to more than 5 crore 91 lakh. America is the most affected country in the world by Corona. In the US alone, about 2 lakh 57 thousand people have lost their lives due to Corona’s havoc and about 12 million people have been infected.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.