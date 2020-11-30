Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: 38,772 new cases and 443 deaths in last 24 hours

November 30, 2020
Covid-19 Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 94 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 in India and more than 1 lakh 37 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 38,772 new cases of corona occurred in the country in the last 24 hours and 443 people died during this period. Also Read – 15 lakh diyas will be lit in Benaras on the occasion of Dev Diwali, PM Modi will give many gifts to Kashi – Learn full program

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 94,31,692 in the country, while 1,37,139 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached much below 4 lakhs. There are 4,46,952 active cases of corona in the country, while 88,47,600 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 45,333 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

