India Covid-19 Updates: 41,100 new cases of corona and 447 patients died in the last 24 hours in the country …

November 15, 2020
Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the country. In India, more than 88 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 so far and more than 1 lakh 29 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, 41 thousand 100 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 447 people died during this period. Also Read – Covid in Delhi: Delhi government tightens on Corona cases, CM Kejriwal can talk to Home Minister Amit Shah

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 88,14,579 in the country, while 1,29,635 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached below 4 lakhs. There are 4,79,216 active cases of corona in the country, while 82,05,728 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 42,156 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

