India Covid-19 Updates: 43,893 new cases, number of infected reached near 80 lakhs in last 24 hours in the country

Coronavirus India Updates: There is a slight decrease in the havoc of Corona in the country, although so far about 8 million people have been infected. At the same time, more than 1 lakh 20 thousand have died. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning, 43 thousand 893 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 508 people died during this period.

A day before, the figures were significantly reduced. Only 36 thousand 469 new cases were reported on Tuesday. During this time, 488 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Let me tell you that this was the first time in the last few months on Tuesday when the number of infected people came down to less than 40 thousand and the death toll was below 500 for the second consecutive day. Only 480 people died on Monday.

With this, the figure of corona infects has risen to 79,90,322 in the country, while 1,20,010 people have died so far. There are currently 6,10,803 active cases in India. At the same time, 72,59,509 people have recovered after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 58,439 people have recovered from this disease.