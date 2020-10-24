India Covid-19 Updates: 650 people lost their lives in the country in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, more than 78 thousand people have been infected by the Corona virus. At the same time, about 1 lakh 12 thousand people have lost their lives so far. Meanwhile, according to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning, 53,370 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, while 650 people lost their lives. Also Read – Loan Moratorium Update: The Finance Ministry has issued this guideline regarding interest waiver on loans during loan moratorium

With 53,370 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 78,14,682. With 650 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,17,956. Total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in last 24 hrs Total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/SferWNs0tw – ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

After this, the number of corona infections in the country also increased to 78,14,682. Of these, 70,16,046 people have become healthy and the national rate of de-infection of people has become 89.78 percent. At the same time, the number of active cases in the country is 6,80,680, which is 8.71 percent of the total cases. According to ICMR, a total of 10,13,82,564 samples have been tested till October 23, of which 12,69,479 samples were tested on Friday.