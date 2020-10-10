India Covid-19 Updates: 926 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, more than 73 thousand new cases were reported

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than 69 lakh people are infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh to 7 thousand have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 73 thousand 272 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 926 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – Attention! Coronavirus cases may increase again during Diwali

India reports a spike of 73,272 new # COVID19 cases & 926 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured / discharged / migrated cases & 1,07,416 deaths: Union Health Ministry

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 69,79,424 in the country, while 1,07,416 people have died so far. India currently has 8,83,185 active cases, while 59,88,823 people have been cured after treatment.

On the other hand, the medical expert has warned that during Diwali the number of cases of this epidemic may increase again. An official said that the number of cases has decreased and the number of investigations that take place every day has also decreased. Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, member of Maharashtra’s technical committee on Kovid-19, said, “Many health officials, including me, are of the opinion that we should not expect any relief till the festival of Deepawali. Because people go out more during this period, which increases the risk of spreading the infection. ‘

He said, ‘The slight decline in daily affairs in the last few days should not be treated as a steady state. Forget about a second wave, the first wave will not end till Diwali. ”Asked about the re-opening of more and more establishments, Dr. Salunkhe, however, said,“ We ​​don’t want people to stay at homes anymore Can say Many jobs are at stake and the economy also needs to grow. “He said,” If we increase scrutiny, it will help prevent the spread of infection. “