India Covid-19 Updates: 940 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus Hindi Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 65 lakh people are infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, 75 thousand 829 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 940 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – Covid-19 in Karnataka Update: 9,886 new cases of Kovid-19 in Karnataka, number of recovers exceeds 5 lakhs

India's # COVID19 tally crosses 65-lakh mark with a spike of 75,829 new cases & 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured / discharged / migrated cases & 1,01,782 deaths: Union Health Ministry – ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 65,49,374 in the country, so far, 1,01,782 people have died. There are currently 9,37,625 active cases in India, while 55,09,967 people have been cured after treatment.

On the other hand, India remains at the top position in the world in terms of the number of patients who have become infected with the corona virus and 21 percent of the people recovering from this disease are in the world. The Union Health Ministry said that 18.6 percent of the total cases of corona virus infection reported in the world are in India. India is also among the few countries with very low mortality (CFR) of infected patients. The CFR is 2.97 percent globally, while in India it is 1.56 percent.

The ministry said, “India is one of the countries where the number of people dying from Kovid-19 per 10 lakh population is very less. The global average (of patients dying of Kovid-19) is 130 per 1 lakh population, while 73 out of every 1 million people in India have died from this epidemic. ‘