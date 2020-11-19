India Covid-19 Updates: boom in corona cases, more than 45 thousand new cases a day, 585 patients died

India Covid-19 Updates: Even after nine months have passed, Corona continues to wreak havoc. New figures of the last one day of Corona have been released by the Ministry of Health. According to the report, 45,576 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the country on Wednesday. Before this, if we look at the figures of three to four days, on Wednesday, a jump in Kovid cases has been recorded. A total of 583 people have died due to coronavirus in the last one day. Also Read – Pfizer claims vaccine to be 90% effective, but side effects start appearing in volunteers

After the new report, the number of people infected with Corona virus in the country has now increased to 89,58,484. Whereas the death toll from Kovid has now reached 1,31,578. If we talk about total active cases, after recovering 48,493 people on Wednesday, now there are 4,43,303 active cases.