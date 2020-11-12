India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infected data in the country is close to 87 lakhs, 47, 905 new cases in the last 24 hours …

Coronavirus India Updates: Coronavirus is causing havoc in the country. In India, more than 86 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 so far and more than 1 lakh 28 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning, 47 thousand 905 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 550 people died during this period. Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: Schools will not open in this state from November 16, education minister gave this information

With 47,905 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 86,83,917. With 550 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,28,121. Total active cases are 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/sHwZwqQcRU – ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has increased to 86,83,917, while 1,28,121 people have died so far. The active cases of corona in India are steadily declining and currently it has reached well below 5 lakhs. There are 4,89,294 active cases of corona in the country, while 80,66,5023 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 52,718 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, with a total of 80, 66,501 people being infection-free in the country, the recovery rate of patients has increased to 92.89 percent. The death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.48 percent. In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. At the same time, the total cases had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October and 80 lakh on 29 October.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), till November 11, a total of 12,19,62,509 samples were tested for Kovid-19, out of which 11,93,358 samples were tested on Wednesday alone. According to the figures, out of the 550 people who died in the last 24 hours, 125 were from Maharashtra. Apart from these, 85 people were from Delhi, 49 from West Bengal, 31 from Punjab, 29 from Kerala, 28 from Tamil Nadu, 25-25 from Haryana and Chhattisgarh, 23 from Karnataka and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1,28,121 people have died due to the virus in the country so far, out of which 45,560 in Maharashtra, 11,453 in Karnataka, 11,415 in Tamil Nadu, 7,452 in West Bengal, 7,281 in Uttar Pradesh, 7,228 in Delhi. There were 6,828 people from Andhra Pradesh, 4,389 from Punjab and 3,776 from Gujarat. The Health Ministry said that in more than 70 percent of the cases patients had other diseases.

(Input: also from language)