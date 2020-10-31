Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infected figures exceed 81 lakh, more than 48 thousand cases in last 24 hours

October 31, 2020
Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc is not seen in the country. So far more than 81 lakh people have been infected in India. At the same time, more than 1 lakh 21 thousand have died. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 48 thousand 268 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 551 people died. Also Read – Corona vaccine is coming soon! Center told states – set up committee for smooth immunization

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 81,37,119 in the country, while 1,21,641 people have died so far. Right now there is a continuous decrease in active cases in India and at present it has reached below 6 lakhs. There are 5,82,649 active cases of Corona in the country right now. At the same time, 74,32,829 people have recovered after treatment.

The recovery rate at present in the country is 91.34%, while the death rate is 1.49%. The active patient rate is 7.16%, while the positivity rate has come down to 4.51%. The number of patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours in the country is 59,454. So far, 74 lakh 32 thousand 829 patients have overcome corona infection in the whole country and have become healthy.

Let us know that on Tuesday, a significant decrease was seen in the new figures of the infected. Only 36 thousand 469 new cases were reported on Tuesday. During this time, 488 people were victims of this deadly virus. Please tell that in the last few months, this was the first time on Tuesday when the number of infected people had been below 40 thousand.

