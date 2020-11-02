Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infected figures exceed 82 lakh in the country, more than 45 thousand cases in the last 24 hours

November 2, 2020
2 Min Read

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 1 lakh 22 thousand people have died in India due to Corona virus, while the number of infected has reached beyond 82 lakh. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 45 thousand 230 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 496 people died during this period. Also Read – Corona patients recovering from these Ayurvedic medicines in a week, know the name

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 82,29,313 in the country, while 1,22,607 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached below 6 lakhs. There are 5,61,908 active cases of Corona in the country right now. At the same time, 75,44,798 people have recovered after treatment.

On the other hand, an important meeting is to be held today in the case of the growing corona in Delhi. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will review the corona virus situation in Delhi today. A Home Ministry official said that the Union Home Secretary will review the status of Kovid-19 in Delhi on Monday under regular review of all Union Territories on a sequential basis.

This meeting will be held in Delhi amid rising cases of corona virus. Top officials of the Union Health Ministry and Delhi Government will participate in the meeting. On Friday, the highest number of new cases were reported in the national capital in one day, and for the past several days, this figure is around 5000.

