India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infected figures exceed 82 lakh in the country, more than 45 thousand cases in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 1 lakh 22 thousand people have died in India due to Corona virus, while the number of infected has reached beyond 82 lakh. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 45 thousand 230 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 496 people died during this period. Also Read – Corona patients recovering from these Ayurvedic medicines in a week, know the name

With 45,230 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases surge to 82,29,313. With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,22,607. Also Read – Sale of firecrackers and fireworks in Rajasthan will be banned, due to this decision taken Total active cases are 5,61,908 after a decrease of 8,550 in last 24 hrs. Also Read – Diesel demand increases after petrol in October, reaches the previous level of Kovid Total cured cases are 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/RKeFutOhuS – ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 82,29,313 in the country, while 1,22,607 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached below 6 lakhs. There are 5,61,908 active cases of Corona in the country right now. At the same time, 75,44,798 people have recovered after treatment.

On the other hand, an important meeting is to be held today in the case of the growing corona in Delhi. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will review the corona virus situation in Delhi today. A Home Ministry official said that the Union Home Secretary will review the status of Kovid-19 in Delhi on Monday under regular review of all Union Territories on a sequential basis.

This meeting will be held in Delhi amid rising cases of corona virus. Top officials of the Union Health Ministry and Delhi Government will participate in the meeting. On Friday, the highest number of new cases were reported in the national capital in one day, and for the past several days, this figure is around 5000.