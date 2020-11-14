India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infected figures in country cross 87 lakh, more than 44 thousand cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the country. In India, more than 87 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 so far and more than 1 lakh 29 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 44 thousand 684 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 520 people died during this period. Also Read – Modi government is giving 10 thousand rupees to every family under ‘PM Funds’? Know what is the reality …

With new 44,684 # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 87,73,479. With 520 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,29,188 Also Read – Coronavirus Cases in MP: 1048 new cases of corona virus in Madhya Pradesh, 11 patients died Total active cases 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in last 24 hrs Also Read – Pfizer claims vaccine to be 90% effective, but side effects start appearing in volunteers Total discharged cases 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/6DNXB2plKo – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 87,73,479 in the country, while 1,29,188 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached below 4 lakhs. There are 4,80,719 active cases of corona in the country, while 81,63,572 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 47,992 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.