India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infected figures in country cross 87 lakh, more than 44 thousand cases in last 24 hours

November 14, 2020
2 Min Read

Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the country. In India, more than 87 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 so far and more than 1 lakh 29 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 44 thousand 684 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 520 people died during this period. Also Read – Modi government is giving 10 thousand rupees to every family under ‘PM Funds’? Know what is the reality …

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 87,73,479 in the country, while 1,29,188 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached below 4 lakhs. There are 4,80,719 active cases of corona in the country, while 81,63,572 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 47,992 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

