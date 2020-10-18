India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infected figures reach 75 lakh in the country, 61,871 new cases in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 74 lakh people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh 14 thousand have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, 61 thousand 871 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 1033 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – Lockdown News: Lockdown resumed in these places amid rising cases of corona

With this, the figure of corona infects has risen to 74,94,552 in the country, while 1,14,031 people have died so far. India currently has 7,83,311 active cases, while 65,97,210 people have been cured after treatment.

