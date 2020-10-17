India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in Country Cross 74 Million, Active Cases Less than 8 Lakh

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 73 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh 13 thousand have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 62 thousand 212 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 837 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – Serum Institute’s new update on Covid Vaccine- Learn where the corona vaccine trial has reached

India reports a spike of 62,212 new # COVID19 cases & 837 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured / discharged / migrated cases & 1,12,998 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has risen to 74,32,681, while 1,12,998 people have died so far. India currently has 7,95,087 active cases, while 65,24,596 people have been cured after treatment.