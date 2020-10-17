Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in Country Cross 74 Million, Active Cases Less than 8 Lakh

October 17, 2020
2 Min Read

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 73 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh 13 thousand have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 62 thousand 212 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 837 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – Serum Institute’s new update on Covid Vaccine- Learn where the corona vaccine trial has reached

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has risen to 74,32,681, while 1,12,998 people have died so far. India currently has 7,95,087 active cases, while 65,24,596 people have been cured after treatment.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.