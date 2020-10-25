Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in Country Cross 78 Million, Lowest Deaths in Last Three Months

October 25, 2020
Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country seems to be decreasing somewhat. In India, more than 78 lakh people are infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh 18 thousand have died so far. Along with this, the number of people recovering is also increasing continuously. Also Read – PM used to say that those who wear thongs will walk in airplanes, but where did Corona go during the crisis: Soren

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, in the last 24 hours, 50 thousand 129 new cases of corona were reported in the country and during this time 578 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Let me tell you that this is the first time in nearly three months that the death toll has come down. Also Read – School opening in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal said – Schools will not open in Delhi yet

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has increased to 78,64,811, while 1,18,534 people have died so far. There are currently 6,68,154 active cases in India, while 70,78,123 people have been cured after treatment.

