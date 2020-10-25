India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in Country Cross 78 Million, Lowest Deaths in Last Three Months

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country seems to be decreasing somewhat. In India, more than 78 lakh people are infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh 18 thousand have died so far. Along with this, the number of people recovering is also increasing continuously. Also Read – PM used to say that those who wear thongs will walk in airplanes, but where did Corona go during the crisis: Soren

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, in the last 24 hours, 50 thousand 129 new cases of corona were reported in the country and during this time 578 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Let me tell you that this is the first time in nearly three months that the death toll has come down.

With 50,129 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 78,64,811. With 578 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,18,534. Total active cases are 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hrs Total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in last 24 hrs

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has increased to 78,64,811, while 1,18,534 people have died so far. There are currently 6,68,154 active cases in India, while 70,78,123 people have been cured after treatment.