India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in Country Cross 85 Million, Over 45 thousand Cases in last 24 Hours …

November 8, 2020
2 Min Read

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 1 lakh 26 thousand people have died in India due to corona virus, while the number of infected has reached 85 lakh. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, 45 thousand 674 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 559 people died during this period. Also Read – Kohli arrives in Team India’s bio bubble for Australia series after RCB’s campaign ends

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 85,07,754 in the country, while 1,26,121 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached below 6 lakhs. There are 5,12,665 active cases of corona in the country, while 78,68,968 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 49,082 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

