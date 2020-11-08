India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in Country Cross 85 Million, Over 45 thousand Cases in last 24 Hours …

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 1 lakh 26 thousand people have died in India due to corona virus, while the number of infected has reached 85 lakh. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, 45 thousand 674 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 559 people died during this period. Also Read – Kohli arrives in Team India’s bio bubble for Australia series after RCB’s campaign ends

With 45,674 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 85,07,754. With 559 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,26,121 Total active cases are 5,12,665 after a decrease of 3,967 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 78,68,968 with 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/SBcrl5vF5Q – ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 85,07,754 in the country, while 1,26,121 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached below 6 lakhs. There are 5,12,665 active cases of corona in the country, while 78,68,968 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 49,082 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.