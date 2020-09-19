India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in the country cross 53 lakhs, more than 93 thousand cases and 1247 people in last 24 hours

Coronavirus News In Hindi: Corona’s havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than 53 lakh people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 85 thousand people have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 93 thousand 337 new cases of corona have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,247 people have fallen victim to this deadly virus during this period. Also Read – Schools Colleges Reopening News: Schools will open in these states from September 21 and will remain closed, parents will have this responsibility

India's # COVID19 case tally crosses 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases & 1,247 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases, 42,08,432 cured / discharged / migrated & 85,619 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infections in the country has increased to 53,08,015. There are currently 10,13,964 active cases in India, while 42,08,432 people have been cured after treatment.