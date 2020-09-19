Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in the country cross 53 lakhs, more than 93 thousand cases and 1247 people in last 24 hours

September 19, 2020
Coronavirus News In Hindi: Corona’s havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than 53 lakh people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 85 thousand people have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 93 thousand 337 new cases of corona have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,247 people have fallen victim to this deadly virus during this period. Also Read – Schools Colleges Reopening News: Schools will open in these states from September 21 and will remain closed, parents will have this responsibility

With this, the figure of corona infections in the country has increased to 53,08,015. There are currently 10,13,964 active cases in India, while 42,08,432 people have been cured after treatment.

