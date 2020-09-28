India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections Number Reached 6 Million, So far Over 95 Thousand Died

Coronavirus Updates In India: Corona havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than six million people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 95 thousand have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 82 thousand 170 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 1,039 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – Herd immunity developed in India against COVID-19 or not? Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave this answer

India’s # COVID19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases & 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read – Unlock 5.0 Expectations: Where can you get discount in Unlock 5.0 starting from October 1, ban on which will continue? Learn everything … Case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured / discharged / migrated & 95,542 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/pxCS5ar40u Also Read – Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Things are not improving in Maharashtra, 18,056 new cases of Kovid-19 revealed in 24 hours, 380 died – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 60,74,703 in the country, 95,542 people have died so far. There are currently 9,62,640 active cases in India, while 5,01,6521 people have been cured after treatment.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the second sero survey of the ICMR indicated that India’s population is far from acquiring herd immunity against coronavirus infection, hence Guidelines need to be followed to deal with the infection.

In a statement, the Health Minister said that during an interaction with his social media followers, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is investigating and researching reports of re-infection in people who have recovered from the infection. However, at this time the number of cases of re-infection is negligible. The government is taking this matter very seriously.

He said that a sense of satisfaction should not be generated by the report of the Siro survey. The first sero survey in May 2020 shows that the nationwide prevalence of corono virus infection was only 0.73%. Harsh Vardhan said, “Even the second sero survey soon to be released indicates that we are far from achieving the potential of any kind of herd immunity.” In such a situation, it is necessary that all of us should continue to follow proper practice as per the Covid Guidelines. ‘

