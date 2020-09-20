Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infects in the country have crossed 54 lakh, so far more than 86 thousand have been killed.

September 20, 2020
2 Min Read

Coronavirus India Latest Updates: Corona havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than 54 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 86 thousand people have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, 92,605 thousand new cases of corona have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,133 people have fallen victim to this deadly virus during this period. Also Read – Corona Cases in Chhattisgarh: 2,617 more confirmed corona virus infection in Chhattisgarh, 19 killed

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has increased to 54,00,620 and so far 86,752 people have died. There are currently 10,10,824 active cases in India, while 43,03,044 people have been cured after treatment.

Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to preside over the meeting of Chief Ministers of seven states, possibly next week, to review the growing case and situation of Corona. Sources said that a meeting is expected on 23 September. He told that the Chief Ministers of other states including the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh will attend this meeting.

The Prime Minister is meeting regularly to review the epidemic-related situation across the country. In these meetings, more attention is being paid to those states and union territories where the situation is more serious. Earlier, Modi had a meeting with chief ministers and representatives of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh on August 11 to review the status of Kovid-19.

