India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infects in the country have crossed 59 lakh, more than 93 thousand lives …

Coronavirus news in hindi: Corona's havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 59 lakh people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 93 thousand have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 85 thousand 362 new cases of corona have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,089 people have fallen victim to this deadly virus during this period.

India's # COVID19 case tally crosses 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases & 1,089 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured / discharged / migrated & 93,379 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/fTL9qjTu8p – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects in the country has increased to 59,03,933, so far 93,379 people have died. There are currently 9,60,969 active cases in India, while 48,49,585 people have been cured after treatment.