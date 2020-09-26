India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infects in the country have crossed 59 lakh, more than 93 thousand lives …

Entertainment

September 26, 2020
Coronavirus news in hindi: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 59 lakh people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 93 thousand have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 85 thousand 362 new cases of corona have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,089 people have fallen victim to this deadly virus during this period. Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: Schools will open in this state from October 5, education minister said this about the safety of children

With this, the figure of corona infects in the country has increased to 59,03,933, so far 93,379 people have died. There are currently 9,60,969 active cases in India, while 48,49,585 people have been cured after treatment.

