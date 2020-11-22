Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infects Number of 91 Lakhs, 45, 209 New Cases in Last 24 Hours

November 22, 2020
2 Min Read

Covid-19 Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, about 91 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 so far and more than 1 lakh 33 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, 45 thousand 209 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 501 people died during this period. Also Read – In the new cases of COVID-19, Delhi left Maharashtra behind, including Mumbai, such figures are worrying

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 90,95,807 in the country, while 1,33,227 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached much below 4 lakhs. There are 4,40,962 active cases of corona in the country, while 85,21,617 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 43,493 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

