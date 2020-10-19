India Covid-19 Updates: Corona’s speed in the country, 55,722 new cases and 579 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona havoc is slowly coming down in the country. In India, more than 75 lakh people are infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh 14 thousand have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 55 thousand 722 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 579 people died. At the same time, 61 thousand 871 new cases were reported a day ago. And during this time 1033 people were victims of this deadly virus. . Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools going to be opened in these states, read 10 important things about guidelines, it is mandatory to follow

India crosses 75-lakhs marks with 55,722 new # COVID19 cases and 579 deaths in last 24 hours Total cases – 75,50,273

Active cases – 7,72,055 (dip by 11,256 since y’day)

Cured / discharged / migrated – 66,63,608 (rise by 66,399 since y’day)

Deaths – 1,14,610 (rise by 579 since y'day)

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 75,50,273 in the country, while 1,14,610 people have died so far. There are currently 7,72,055 active cases in India, while 66,63,608 people have been cured after treatment.

On the other hand, a report of the government panel said that India has exceeded the peak (highest level) of COVID-19. However, the possibility of a second wave in the winter season cannot be ruled out. NITI Aayog member VK Paul said this on Sunday. Paul is also the head of the expert panel set up to coordinate efforts to combat the epidemic.

VK Paul said that once the Kovid-19 Vaccine (COVID-19 Vaccine) arrives, then there are enough resources to make it available to the citizens. “New cases of corona virus infection and deaths in India have come down in the last three weeks and the spread of infection has stabilized in most states,” he said, adding, “However, five states (Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan , Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) and three to four Union Territories where infection cases are still on the rise. He is also the head of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

According to him, India is now in a better position, but there is still a long way to go, because 90 percent of people can still be easily infected with the corona virus. Asked if there could be a second wave of infection in India during the winter season, Paul said that cases of infection are increasing in the countries of Europe as soon as winter starts.