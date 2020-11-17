Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: For the first time in the last 4 months, less than 30 thousand cases of corona have been reported, the figure of infected crosses 88 lakh

November 17, 2020
Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus’s havoc in the country seems to have subsided a bit today. In India, more than 88 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 so far and more than 1 lakh 30 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday morning, 29 thousand 164 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 449 people died during this period. Also Read – Phase III trial of India’s first vaccine Covaxin begins, testing to be done on 26 thousand people

Please tell that this is the first time in the last four months when less than 30 thousand new cases of corona have been reported in one day in the country. Please tell that after July 14, the least number of cases have been registered in 1 day. On July 14, there were 28,498 new cases.

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 88,74,291 in the country, while 1,30,519 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached below 4 lakhs. There are 4,53,401 active cases of corona in the country, while 82,90,371 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 40,791 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

