India Covid-19 Updates: In the last 24 hours, more than 50 thousand cases of corona and 577 lost lives – the figure of infected crosses 84 lakhs …

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 1 lakh 25 thousand people have died in India due to Corona virus, while the number of infected people has reached beyond 84 lakhs. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, in the last 24 hours, 50 thousand 357 new cases of corona were reported in the country and 577 people died during this period.

With 50,357 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 84,62,081. With 577 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,25,562 Total active cases are 5,16,632 after a decrease of 4,141 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 78,19,887 with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/nlfKNm6MNZ – ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 84,62,081 in the country, while 1,25,562 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached below 6 lakhs. There are 5,16,632 active cases of corona in the country, while 78,19,887 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 53,920 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the Union Health Ministry said that the number of people infected with Corona virus in India is more than new cases daily for five weeks. Along with this, the number of patients under treatment is continuously decreasing. 50,000 or less new cases of corona virus infection are occurring in the country in a span of 24 hours, while more than 54,000 patients are getting healthy every day. The ministry said that in India, the number of patients getting healthy is more than the number of new cases continuously for the last five weeks.

For the last five weeks, there has been a steady decline in average new cases. In the first week of October the average number of new cases was more than 73,000 which has now come down to 46,000 cases. Of the new cases, 79 percent are from 10 states and union territories.