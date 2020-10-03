Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: More than 1 lakh deaths due to corona, the figure of infected has crossed 64 lakhs

October 3, 2020
Coronavirus Hindi Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than 64 lakh people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 79 thousand 476 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 1,069 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – Bollywood stars who came forward to raise funds for 10 lakh masks, these are the stars in ‘Mission: 1 Million Masks’

With this, the number of corona infects has increased to 64,73,545 in the country, 1,00,842 people have died so far. There are currently 9,44,996 active cases in India, while 54,27,707 people have been cured after treatment.

