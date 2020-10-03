India Covid-19 Updates: More than 1 lakh deaths due to corona, the figure of infected has crossed 64 lakhs

Coronavirus Hindi Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than 64 lakh people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 79 thousand 476 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 1,069 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – Bollywood stars who came forward to raise funds for 10 lakh masks, these are the stars in ‘Mission: 1 Million Masks’

India’s # COVID19 related deaths cross 1 lakh mark with 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read – US President Donald Trump hospitalized after being found corona positive With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 64,73,545 including 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured / discharged / migrated cases & 1,00,842 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/7QvhmAG2RS Also Read – IIFA Awards 2020: ‘IIFA Awards’ ceremony no longer to be held in Indore, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said – I don’t like the show – ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

With this, the number of corona infects has increased to 64,73,545 in the country, 1,00,842 people have died so far. There are currently 9,44,996 active cases in India, while 54,27,707 people have been cured after treatment.