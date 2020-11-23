India Covid-19 Updates: More than 44 thousand cases – 511 deaths in last 24 hours in the country

India Coronavirus Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 91 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 in India and more than 1 lakh 33 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 44,059 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 511 people died during this period. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 76 Multi Storeyed Flats: 76 flats meant for MPs for Rs 188 crores, Rs 30 crores saved

With 44,059 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 91,39,866. With 511 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,738. Total active cases at 4,43,486 Total discharged cases at 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges in last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/kdBv3KmHbe – ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has increased to 91,39,866, while 1,33,738 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached much below 4 lakhs. There are 4,43,486 active cases of corona in the country, while 85,62,642 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 41,024 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

More than 13 lakh 80 thousand deaths worldwide

On the other hand, more than 13 lakh 80 thousand have been killed due to corona virus worldwide, while the number of infected people has increased to more than 5 crore 81 lakh. America is the most affected country in the world by Corona. In the US alone, about 2 lakh 56 thousand people have lost their lives due to Corona’s havoc and about 12 million people have been infected.

PM Modi will meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with the Chief Ministers and other representatives of the states and Union Territories on digital medium on Tuesday to review the current status of Kovid-19 and the strategy of vaccine delivery. According to information from sources, Modi can hold a meeting with eight states where corona infections are increasing rapidly. In the second meeting, the strategy of vaccine distribution from all states and union territories is likely to be discussed. Prime Minister Modi has held meetings with states several times till now to review the situation in Corona.