India Covid-19 Updates: More than 46 thousand new cases of corona in the last 24 hours in the country, the figure of infected crosses 83 million

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 1 lakh 23 thousand people have died in India due to corona virus, while the number of infected has reached 83 lakh. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning, 46 thousand 254 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 514 people died during this period.

With 46,254 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 83,13,877. With 514 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,23,611.
Total active cases are 5,33,787 after a decrease of 7,618 in last 24 hrs.
Total cured cases are 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/PBNZXQKI3V
– ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has increased to 83,13,877, while 1,23,611 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached below 6 lakhs. There are 5,33,787 active cases of Corona in the country right now. At the same time, 76,56,478 people have been cured after treatment.