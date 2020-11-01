Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: Nearly 47 thousand new cases of corona in last 24 hours, lowest death in 1 day after 7 July

November 1, 2020
Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc continues in the country. So far more than 1 lakh 22 thousand people have died in India due to corona virus, while the number of infected has reached 81 lakh. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, 46 thousand 964 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 470 people died during this period. Please tell that after July 7, this is the lowest figure of death in one day in the country. Please tell that on July 7, 467 people died from Corona. Also Read – Delhi government’s big decision, from November 1, passengers can travel on all the seats of buses

With this, the number of corona infections in the country has increased to 81,84,083, while 1,22,111 people have died so far. Right now there is a continuous decrease in active cases in India and at present it has reached below 6 lakhs. There are 5,70,458 active cases of Corona in the country right now. At the same time, 74,91,513 people have recovered after treatment.

Explain that the recovery rate in the country has reached 91.53%. However the death rate is 1.49% and the positivity rate is 4.3%.

