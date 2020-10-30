India Covid-19 Updates: Nearly 49 thousand new cases of corona in last 24 hours, active cases below 6 lakh

Coronavirus India Updates: There is a slight decrease in the havoc of Corona in the country, although more than 8 million people have been infected so far. At the same time, more than 1 lakh 21 thousand have died. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday morning, 48 thousand 893 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 563 people died during this period. Also Read – How is India handling the border dispute with China? Foreign Secretary gave this information

With 48,648 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases surge to 80,88,851. With 563 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,21,090. Also Read – Sales of Khadi products increased on PM Narendra Modi’s appeal, 19 lakh facemasks sold in 5 months Total active cases are 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9301 in last 24 hrs. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases in India: 49,881 new cases in 24 hours, total cases exceed 80 lakh Total cured cases are 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/BhmWaxSyCJ – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 80,88,851 in the country, while 1,21,090 people have died so far. At present, there is a continuous decrease in active cases in India and it has reached below 6 lakhs. There are 5,94,386 active cases of Corona in the country right now. At the same time, 73,73,375 people have recovered after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 57,386 people have recovered from this disease.

Let us know that on Tuesday, a significant decrease was seen in the new figures of the infected. Only 36 thousand 469 new cases were reported on Tuesday. During this time, 488 people were victims of this deadly virus. Please tell that in the last few months, this was the first time on Tuesday when the number of infected people had been below 40 thousand.