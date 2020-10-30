Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: Nearly 49 thousand new cases of corona in last 24 hours, active cases below 6 lakh

October 30, 2020
Coronavirus India Updates: There is a slight decrease in the havoc of Corona in the country, although more than 8 million people have been infected so far. At the same time, more than 1 lakh 21 thousand have died. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday morning, 48 thousand 893 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 563 people died during this period. Also Read – How is India handling the border dispute with China? Foreign Secretary gave this information

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 80,88,851 in the country, while 1,21,090 people have died so far. At present, there is a continuous decrease in active cases in India and it has reached below 6 lakhs. There are 5,94,386 active cases of Corona in the country right now. At the same time, 73,73,375 people have recovered after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 57,386 people have recovered from this disease.

Let us know that on Tuesday, a significant decrease was seen in the new figures of the infected. Only 36 thousand 469 new cases were reported on Tuesday. During this time, 488 people were victims of this deadly virus. Please tell that in the last few months, this was the first time on Tuesday when the number of infected people had been below 40 thousand.

