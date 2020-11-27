India Covid-19 Updates: Nearly 500 people lost their lives in the 24 hours of Corona activists, over 93 lakhs, know where and how many cases

India Covid-19 Latest Updates: Corona havoc continues in the country. According to the latest report of the Ministry of Health, more than 93 lakh people have been infected with Corona so far. In the last 24 hours, a total of 43,082 new cases of corona have been reported. On Thursday, the highest number of cases of corona were reported from Maharashtra, while the national capital Delhi remained at number two. In the last one day, a total of 5 thousand 475 cases of corona were reported in Delhi. Also Read – India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Finch-Warner builds half-century partnership, Australia’s strong start
After the latest report, now the number of corona infections in the country has reached 93,09,788. On Thursday, about 40 thousand people beat Corona. So far, a total of 87,18,517 people in the country have completely recovered from Kovid. Also Read – The number of corona infections in Bihar reached 2.33 lakh, 682 new cases were reported
With 43,082 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 93,09,788 Also Read – Band-Baja will not play on the streets of Bihar, only 100 people will be involved in the wedding
With 492 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,35,715. Total active cases at 4,55,555
Total discharged cases at 87,18,517 with 39,379 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/beUkclIsCg
– ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020
Add Comment