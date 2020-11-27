India Covid-19 Updates: Nearly 500 people lost their lives in the 24 hours of Corona activists, over 93 lakhs, know where and how many cases

India Covid-19 Latest Updates: Corona havoc continues in the country. According to the latest report of the Ministry of Health, more than 93 lakh people have been infected with Corona so far. In the last 24 hours, a total of 43,082 new cases of corona have been reported. On Thursday, the highest number of cases of corona were reported from Maharashtra, while the national capital Delhi remained at number two. In the last one day, a total of 5 thousand 475 cases of corona were reported in Delhi. Also Read – India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Finch-Warner builds half-century partnership, Australia’s strong start

After the latest report, now the number of corona infections in the country has reached 93,09,788. On Thursday, about 40 thousand people beat Corona. So far, a total of 87,18,517 people in the country have completely recovered from Kovid. Also Read – The number of corona infections in Bihar reached 2.33 lakh, 682 new cases were reported