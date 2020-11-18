India Covid-19 Updates: The number of corona infections in the country crosses 89 lakhs, 38,617 new cases in the last 24 hours …

Covid-19 Updates: So far more than 89 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 in the country and more than 1 lakh 31 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning, 38 thousand 617 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 474 people died. Also Read – The new plan of the Central Government will be done from house to house after the Corona is uncontrolled in Delhi

With 38,617 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 89,12,908. With 474 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,993 Also Read – Delhi Lockdown News: Kejriwal has given a hint- Lockdown may take place in Corona affected areas, there will be a reduction in the number of guests at weddings Total active cases at 4,46,805 after a decrease of 6,596 in the last 24 hrs Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: For the first time in the last 4 months, less than 30 thousand cases of corona have been reported, the figure of infected crosses 88 lakh Total discharged cases at 83,35,110 with 44,739 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/YJqMCnFbCJ – ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 89,12,908 in the country, while 1,30,993 people have died so far. The active cases of corona in India are steadily decreasing and currently it has reached well below 4 lakhs. There are 4,46,805 active cases of corona in the country, while 83,35,110 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 44,739 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.