Entertainment

India Covid-19 Updates: The number of corona infections in the country crosses 89 lakhs, 38,617 new cases in the last 24 hours …

November 18, 2020
2 Min Read

Covid-19 Updates: So far more than 89 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 in the country and more than 1 lakh 31 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning, 38 thousand 617 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 474 people died. Also Read – The new plan of the Central Government will be done from house to house after the Corona is uncontrolled in Delhi

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 89,12,908 in the country, while 1,30,993 people have died so far. The active cases of corona in India are steadily decreasing and currently it has reached well below 4 lakhs. There are 4,46,805 active cases of corona in the country, while 83,35,110 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 44,739 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.