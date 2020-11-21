India Covid-19 Updates: The number of corona infects in the country crosses 90 lakhs, 46,232 new cases in the last 24 hours

Covid-19 Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 90 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 in India and more than 1 lakh 32 thousand have been killed. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 46 thousand 232 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 564 people died during this period. Also Read – US President Donald Trump’s elder son Corona report came positive, quarantined himself

With 46,232 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 90,50,598

With 564 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,32,726. Total active cases at 4,39,747

Total discharged cases at 84,78,124 with 49,715 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 90,50,598 in the country, while 1,32,726 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached much below 4 lakhs. There are 4,39,747 active cases of corona in the country, while 84,78,124 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 49,715 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.