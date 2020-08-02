India does not need ‘Western’ concepts like secularism: KN Govindacharya

new Delhi: In India in the 1990s, when ‘Kar Seva’ and ‘Rath Yatra’ were on Zoro, it was Govindacharya, a prominent thinker and former BJP general secretary to the Sangh Parivar who was at the center of the BJP’s Ram temple strategy. Decades later, though he has broken ties with the BJP, he still feels the feelings of ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ rising for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 5 August. Also Read – 8000 places of soil and water will be used in Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

K. N. Govindacharya says that India does not need 'Western' concepts like secularism. He also said that this is the claim of Hindu civilization after 500 years of struggle, whose happy result we will see through this 'Bhoomi Pujan'.

Govindacharya, who was part of the core team that shaped the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, along with BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani Gave interview to IANS.

Question: Govindacharya, you have been at the center of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Now that the Ram temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ is just a few days away, and when you look back, how does it feel?

Govindacharya: “It is a struggle of 500 years. This is the claim of Hindu civilization after 500 years of struggle, whose happy result we will see through this ‘Bhoomi Pujan’. This civilizational aspect is very important, because colonialism or Protestantism started about 500 years ago. Due to this, we have become witness to a Europe-centered prosperity in blood. So therefore, this ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ is an important date in the progress of our own civilization. “

Question: What is ‘Ramrajya’? The term was used repeatedly during the 1990s. What is its importance today?

Govindacharya “There is a human developmental concept in the West that created two world wars and inequality. Where our endeavor of 500 years and beyond is for Ramrajya. This is nothing other than Gandhi’s Hind Swaraj, which is ecological development. It is a concept of self-reliance, equality based prosperity which is based not on inflation but on satisfaction. There will be no price for the products in Ramrajya, but the skill to make that product will be appreciated. This idea is very different from the Western school. “

Question: The word ‘Hindutva’ is being used a lot these days, do you think there is a change in the mind of the country?

Govindacharya: “After such a long time, Hindutva is getting a prominent place. Naturally, it is being accepted. When the Supreme Court verdict (on the Ram temple) came, the whole country accepted it with an open heart. Most accepted it. “

Question: Govindacharya, you often talk about secularism. But in the present context, many people allege that this idea has been changed with assertions and BJP coming to power? Do you agree with this?

Govindacharya: “India does not need secularism. India has its own concept of respect for all methods of worship. Instead, the idea of ​​secularism is borrowed from the West. The West had its own social and political struggle between which the concept of secularism was brought. It has nothing to do with India’s history or geography. “

Question: To whom do you attribute this legal victory after a century-long dispute?

Govindacharya: It is a claim to civilization that lives today, with millions of ‘volunteers’ and ‘kar sevaks’ putting their lives at stake during the movement led by Ashok Singhal. It is not a collective victory of any one class, organization or 1 or 10 leaders, but of the entire nation. Regarding any suggestion for Ram temple pilgrimage, he said that care should be taken that it should remain in the hands of the people and it should not become a government department.

Question: Some opposition leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi or Sharad Pawar have added political color to it. How do you respond?

Govindacharya This is an unfair opinion towards a nation. They can fight their political battles on other issues. But on this issue, there should be complete national consensus. Any dispute will not be helpful.