India Effectively Take a look at-Fired The Agni-Top Missile: India effectively test-fired the Agni Top missile on Monday. This verify was once performed from the Odisha coast. This missile can strike as much as 2000 km. It’s a lot lighter and smaller than its category of missiles, however has very good firepower.

DRDO officers stated that many new applied sciences were used on this new missile. Earlier than this, India has already inducted many Agni-class missiles into the military.