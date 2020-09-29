India embarrassed Pakistan for failing to act on terrorists

New Delhi: India has urged the international community to remove those loopholes globally so that terrorists like Mumbai and Pathankot can be brought to justice. The Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, Vijay Thakur Singh made the remarks on Monday at the second Ministerial meeting of the ‘Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism’ (GFVT) organized by the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT). This meeting was co-chaired by the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Spain. Also Read – Amnesty will stop its activities in India, said- Government freezes accounts, targets are constantly being created

In a virtual meeting, the Indian delegation took part in the leadership of Vijay Thakur Singh. In the meeting, Singh emphasized the importance of the rights of the victims of terrorism so that they can get justice for the crimes against them. The secretary said that the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and the 2016 Pathankot terror attack have not yet been able to get justice due to Pakistan's reluctance and uncooperative attitude. He said, "We must ensure that the perpetrators of terrorism are brought to justice, to overcome the gaps in international efforts."

Singh further said, "Women and children are especially victims of injustice due to human rights abuses by terrorists. Therefore, these weaker sections of society should be given attention sensitively. " He said that terrorism remains a significant threat to international peace and security even amid the current epidemic. The Indian delegate commended the United Nations for celebrating 21 August as 'International Remembrance Day and Tribute Day for the Victims of Terrorism'.