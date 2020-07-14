India fast to make Corona vaccine, ICMR says human vaccine start test

New Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday that human trials of Kovid-19 vaccine have started in the country. About one thousand volunteers are participating in the trial of two vaccines developed in the country. Referring to two vaccines developed in the country, Director General of ICMR, Dr. Balaram Bhargava said that because India is one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world, speeding up the vaccine development process to break the link of corona virus spread in the country. “Moral obligation”. Also Read – ICMR claims, excessive use of Ramidecivir, tocilizumab can cause more harm than benefits

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has allowed human trials of the first and second stages of two vaccines. One of these vaccines has been developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited in association with ICMR, while the other vaccine has been developed by Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited.

Bhargava said in a press briefing that there are two Indian vaccines that have been successfully studied in mice and rabbits and this data was submitted to DCGI after which both the vaccines were allowed for early stage human trials earlier this month.

He said, “This month, two Indian vaccine companies got permission to conduct early stage human trials.” Bhargava said, “They have their sites ready and they are doing medical studies on about a thousand volunteers at various places. Is doing. They are trying to do initial medical testing of two indigenous vaccines. “

He said, “… it is a moral obligation to develop them as quickly as possible, because more than five lakh people have died of disease in the world. Therefore, the rapid development of these vaccines becomes important. “Bhargava recently wrote a letter envisaging the introduction of the Kovid-19 vaccine by August 15, which many experts do not agree with.

Bhargava said that India is considered the “pharmacy of the world” and 60 percent of the medicines used in the US are of Indian origin. He said, “The important fact that is not known, whether it is Africa or Europe or Southeast Asia or any other place, 60 percent of the world’s vaccines are supplied from India.”

Bhargava said, “The vaccine produced in any part of the world is ultimately produced in India or China only because these two countries are the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world and every developed country and anyone trying to develop vaccines. The country knows about this. Therefore, they are in contact with India for marketing it when the vaccine is developed. “

He said that Russia recently made a vaccine at a rapid pace which has been successful in its initial stages and they have also accelerated its development and the whole world has praised it. Bhargava said that as you may have read today, America has once again accelerated the pace of developing its two vaccines and Britain is also looking at how it can speed up the Oxford vaccine for human use. .

He said, “In the perspective of India we have two vaccines. We are making every effort to speed them up and it is the moral obligation that there should not be a delay of one day in getting approval from the regulator in the case of these vaccines so that we can get the link of corona virus spread as soon as possible Break it.

He stressed that whether polio vaccine or measles-rubella, still 60 percent of the vaccines are made in India and given to international agencies for supply to the world, thus making it an important aspect for India. It is to speed up the work of vaccine development and work together for the development of these vaccines for the whole world.