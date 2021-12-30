India gave a befitting respond to China, making a reputation is not going to exchange this reality, Arunachal is an integral a part of India

New Delhi: India on Thursday categorically rejected China’s transfer to rename 15 puts in Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state has at all times been and at all times might be an integral a part of India as “fabricated” names don’t replicate the reality. will exchange.Additionally Learn – China modified the names of 15 puts of Arunachal Pradesh in its map, additionally made a brand new border legislation

China has introduced names of Chinese language characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabets for 15 extra puts in India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, prompting a powerful response from India. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as a part of South Tibet.

International Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi mentioned, 'We have now observed such stories. This isn't the primary time that China has attempted to switch the names of puts in Arunachal Pradesh. China attempted to switch the identify on this approach in April 2017.

International Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchini mentioned, ‘Arunachal Pradesh was once and at all times might be an integral a part of India. Coining up the names of puts in Arunachal Pradesh is not going to exchange this reality.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh to be South Tibet. State-run World Instances reported on Thursday that China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs introduced on Wednesday that it had standardized 15 position names in Zangnan, the Chinese language identify for Arunachal Pradesh, into Chinese language characters, the Tibetan and Roman alphabets. has completed. (enter language)