India hangings bring end to gang-rape case, but no real justice

March 20, 2020
Until India accepts brutality begets brutality, plague of sexual violence will transfer on

It used to be a grisly end to a story that has been a stain on India for practically eight years. The putting on Friday morning of the four males who carried out the 2012 gang-rape and murder of Jyoti Singh – who used to be christened Nirbhaya by the use of Indian media, meaning “fearless” – marked the tip of a drawn out and painful saga that exposed the country’s appalling report on sexual violence in direction of women.

Nirbhaya’s parents overtly celebrated that “justice” had in any case been served, but the crowds baying for blood outside the Delhi jail the place the execution occurred, bearing indicators calling for “lack of life to rapists” and cheering as data of the putting used to be launched, made for uncomfortable taking a look at.

