India has targeted Pakistan on the announcement of elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, said – this is not right in the occupied place

new Delhi: India, while announcing to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, attacked Pakistan sharply, saying that there is no valid basis for any move to change the situation of the region occupied by military means.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a digital press briefing, "There is no valid basis for any move to change the position of Gilgit-Baltistan, an area occupied by the military and it is illegal from the beginning. Significantly, Pakistan has announced the assembly assembly elections on 15 November in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Referring to the statements of the Pakistani leadership on this issue, he said that Pakistan has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of India. Our stand is clear and consistent. The entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral part of India and always will be.