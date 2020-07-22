India Ideas Summit: PM Modi will address today from international stage, this step is towards making a better India

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address on an international stage today. PM Modi will address at the India Ideas Summit at 8.30 tonight. The conference is organized by the Business Council of India and America (USIBC). People from all over the world will be watching this summit. Let us know that the theme of this year has been kept creating a better future. In this conference, business cooperation of both countries will be discussed that how can both countries increase trade. Also Read – Coronvirus Cases in India: Has India lost the battle to Corona? More than 6 lakh cases found in 21 days

Let us know that the world has praised India in the prevention of Coronavirus, in this step, India will address the representatives of America, India and the world while taking the lead. This conference is being organized virtual ie digital. The aim of this conference is to bring together the top officials of the Indian and American governments, who will work towards recovering from it after the epidemic.

Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on 'Building a Better Future.' Do watch. https://t.co/70XBBZRghL

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

Please tell that this conference will be attended by many big American companies and top executives of Indian companies. It will also include Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. The conference will be attended by Mike Pompeo of the US, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, US Minister Eric Hagan, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, and many big people from both such countries. These people will also address in this conference. Explain that the purpose of this conference is to focus on building a better future for India this year.