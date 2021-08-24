India Information | 1,177 Officers, Staff Discovered Absent From Responsibility All the way through Marvel Workplace Inspections In Jammu Department; Salaries Withheld | LatestLY

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), August 24 (ANI): All the way through marvel inspections of presidency places of work performed via all Deputy Commissioners in 10 districts of Jammu department on Tuesday morning, a complete of one,177 officers and staff had been discovered unauthorisedly absent from tasks.

The withdrawal in their wage for August has been withheld, and extra motion could be pondered in line with the answer submitted via those erring staff within the coming days, Divisional Commissioner Jammu mentioned in a press unlock.

“The Deputy Commissioners of all 10 districts had constituted particular groups comprising ADCs/ACR/SDMs and Tehsildars for random checking of round 41 places of work. Some places of work had been even discovered locked all the way through the inspections particularly in District Rajouri and Samba,” the discharge learn.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu were receiving a number of lawsuits from more than a few quarters referring to absenteeism and loss of punctuality in places of work for fairly a while; upon which the inspections had been performed around the province.

“A complete of round 773 executive places of work had been inspected via the constituted groups from 10:30 am to at least one pm as of late. Deputy Commissioners themselves additionally inspected many places of work. Display motive notices had been served on those absentee officers and staff,” the discharge additional added.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu has reiterated the stand of the Govt that any more or less indiscipline, loss of punctuality and absenteeism shall no longer be tolerated. (ANI)

