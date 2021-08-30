India Information | 12 Held, Faux Name Centre Busted In Delhi’s Rohini | LatestLY

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Delhi Police Cyber mobile has busted a faux name centre and arrested 12 folks for allegedly duping blameless individuals within the identify of providing private loans at low-interest charges underneath a central authority scheme.

A pc, 29 cell phones, one pill, web routers, order guide receipts and incriminating knowledge in mobiles has additionally been recovered, the police stated.

Consistent with the police, the accused allegedly cheated folks from throughout India underneath the false pretext of providing private loans at low-interest charges underneath the scheme.

The accused had been despatched to judicial custody and extra investigation is underway. (ANI)

