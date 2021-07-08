India Information | 12 Held For Working Unlawful Name Centre In Kolkata | LatestLY

Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) A minimum of 12 folks had been arrested from Tiljala space of Kolkata at the rate of operating an unlawful name centre, a police officer mentioned on Thursday.

Performing on a tip-off, Kolkata Police’s Detective Division raided the decision centre which used to be operational at a flat at the 3rd ground of a construction on Chowbaga Highway.

“We discovered 12 folks on the unlawful name centre all over the raid the day past. We arrested they all. We seized a pc, one CPU, 3 arduous disc drives, two WiFi routers, and a few paperwork,” the officer mentioned.

A case has been registered in opposition to the accused individuals beneath quite a lot of sections of the IPC.

An investigation has began, the officer added. PTI

